US Capitol Attack Probe Committee
July 03, 2021 01:05 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired July 02, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
US Capitol Attack Probe Committee
This program will begin at 1:05 PM
This program has ended.
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA White House bureau chief Steve Herman and columnist for Newsday, Dan Raviv about the latest top stories of the week including, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a special select committee to launch an investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, New York Prosecutors announce the first criminal indictment into former President Donald Trump's Organization's business practices, and more top stories.