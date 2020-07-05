US Celebrates Independence Day as Coronavirus Spreads
July 05, 2020 06:38 PM
The United States continues to experience dramatic increases in coronavirus infection numbers. The U.S. state of Florida saw 11,458 new cases on July 4th holiday, a single day record. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, mayors in cities dealing with crowded hospitals and exploding infection rates are raising alarm about the lack of concern among many in the population to curb the spread of the coronavirus.