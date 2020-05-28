VOA News on China

US: China’s Security Law Passage Marks Turning Point for Hong Kong

May 28, 2020 08:27 PM
China has approved a new national security law for Hong Kong that critics say threatens the city’s semi-autonomous status. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported to Congress that Hong Kong “does not continue to warrant treatment” under U.S. law -- a move that could mean suspending its preferential trade status. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
