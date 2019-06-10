USA

At US Colleges, a Lesson in Laughter

June 10, 2019
Along with achieving academic excellence, universities across the US encourage their students to explore their potential and develop interests beyond their major. Joining an on-campus club is a good way to do that. Whether cultural, social, political or recreational, these clubs give students a voice and a chance to hone various skills, from community engagement to being funny. That's what the Stand-up Comedy Club at Johns Hopkins University offers. Faiza Elmasry visited the club and has this story narrated by Faith Lapidus.

