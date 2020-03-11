Middle East

US Democratic Voters in Israel Worry About Decline in US Support

March 11, 2020 06:09 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

There are about 150,000 American citizens who have immigrated to Israel, and many are closely following  the U.S. Presidential race.  As Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem, Democrats living in the Jewish state are divided over whether to vote for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders because of worries that American liberals want to reduce the Democratic Party's traditionally strong support for Israel.

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
Latest Episodes
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 17:51
US Democrats Scale Back Campaigning Because of Virus Fears
US Democrats Scale Back Campaigning Because of Virus Fears
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 15:00
British Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus; Germany Warns of 58 Million Infections
British Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Germany Warns of 58 Million Infections
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:52
Ugandan Poet Taking on Politics with Prose
Ugandan Poet Taking on Politics with Prose
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:42
Which Disease is Most Contagious?
Which Disease is Most Contagious?
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:33
Explainer: What is a Virus?
Explainer Virus