US Democratic Voters in Israel Worry About Decline in US Support
March 11, 2020 06:09 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
There are about 150,000 American citizens who have immigrated to Israel, and many are closely following the U.S. Presidential race. As Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem, Democrats living in the Jewish state are divided over whether to vote for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders because of worries that American liberals want to reduce the Democratic Party's traditionally strong support for Israel.