US Family Faces Eviction in Wake of COVID Lockdown

The U.S. Congress is trying to agree on funding to prevent those who’ve lost jobs because of COVID-19 from also losing their homes. Government aid has helped many renters in Virginia, but some face eviction as both state and federal moratoriums expired. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the story of one family at the brink of homelessness in Alexandria.

Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias Produced by: Veronica Balderas Iglesias

