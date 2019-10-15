US Farmers Harvest Crops amid Trade, Impeachment Uncertainty
October 15, 2019 02:39 PM
US Farmers Harvest Crops amid Trade, Impeachment Uncertainty video player.
U.S. farmers face another season of uncertainty – how much of their crops can they harvest before the weather turns, what price will they get for them, and where will those crops go once they are harvested? As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the answers, to a degree, rest on the outcome of issues now in the hands of U.S. lawmakers and trade negotiators.