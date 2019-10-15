USA

US Farmers Harvest Crops amid Trade, Impeachment Uncertainty

U.S. farmers face another season of uncertainty – how much of their crops can they harvest before the weather turns, what price will they get for them, and where will those crops go once they are harvested?  As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the answers, to a degree, rest on the outcome of issues now in the hands of U.S. lawmakers and trade negotiators.

