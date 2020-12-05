US Farmers Look for Policy Clues in Biden Cabinet Picks
December 05, 2020 02:56 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
President-elect Joe Biden’s selections to lead Cabinet positions provide insight into how he plans to govern once he assumes office in January. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports that while many farmers in the Midwestern United States may not have voted for Biden, they will be impacted by whom he picks to lead key agencies.
Producer: Kane Farabaugh