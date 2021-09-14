USA

US Federal, State Funding Offers Training to Those Who Lost Jobs During Pandemic

September 14, 2021 09:57 AM
As Americans continue to grapple with the economic downturn from the pandemic, state and city governments are providing funding to train job seekers in high-demand occupations. Some of that money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act to train people in fields such as computers, data technology, construction, health care and hospitality. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.

Penelope Poulou
By
Penelope Poulou
