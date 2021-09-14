US Federal, State Funding Offers Training to Those Who Lost Jobs During Pandemic
September 14, 2021
As Americans continue to grapple with the economic downturn from the pandemic, state and city governments are providing funding to train job seekers in high-demand occupations. Some of that money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act to train people in fields such as computers, data technology, construction, health care and hospitality. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.