USA

US Fleet Leads NATO Baltic Exercises Revived to Counter Russia

June 13, 2019
Embed
US Fleet Leads NATO Baltic Exercises Revived to Counter Russia video player.

A major military exercise involving maritime forces from 18 countries is underway in the Baltic Sea through June 21.  It's the 47th annual Baltic Operations, known as BALTOPS.  Leading the way is the newly re-established U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet, made operational last month to protect the North Atlantic and the Arctic.  Before the exercises began, the fleet gave VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb exclusive access to its headquarters in Norfolk, Va.

Latest Episodes
June 13, 2019
US Lawmakers Call on Hong Kong CEO to Withdraw Extradition Bill
US Lawmakers Call on Hong Kong CEO to Withdraw Extradition Bill
June 13, 2019
Campaign for Democratic Presidential Nomination in Full Swing
Campaign for Democratic Presidential Nomination in Full Swing
June 13, 2019
Nicaragua Releases Owner, Anchor of Top News Station
Nicaragua Releases Owner, Anchor of Top News Station
June 13, 2019
Number of Zimbabweans Seeking Medical Treatment Falling With Economy
Number of Zimbabweans Seeking Medical Treatment Falling With Economy
June 13, 2019
Trump Sending 1,000 More US Troops to Poland
Trump Sending 1,000 More US Troops to Poland