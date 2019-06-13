US Fleet Leads NATO Baltic Exercises Revived to Counter Russia

A major military exercise involving maritime forces from 18 countries is underway in the Baltic Sea through June 21. It's the 47th annual Baltic Operations, known as BALTOPS. Leading the way is the newly re-established U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet, made operational last month to protect the North Atlantic and the Arctic. Before the exercises began, the fleet gave VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb exclusive access to its headquarters in Norfolk, Va.