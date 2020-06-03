US Governors Cautious About COVID-19 Reopening
June 03, 2020 05:14 AM
As protests continue across the country over George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, the U.S. is slowly coming out of another crisis: a pandemic that has taken a historic economic and public health toll. U.S. governors told lawmakers the first phase of reopening the country is going well but more resources are still needed. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.