US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
January 13, 2021 01:30 AM
The Democratic-led House of Representatives convened Tuesday to discuss efforts to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office. However, the President dismissed the discussions as a continuation of previous efforts to remove him from office. Plus updates on the FBI's investigation on those who stormed the Capitol and how the country is preparing for more possible protests in the days to come.