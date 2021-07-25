US Infrastructure Proposal May Move Forward Despite Senate Stall
July 25, 2021 08:05 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired July 23, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
US Infrastructure Proposal May Move Forward Despite Senate Stall
This program will begin at 8:05 AM
This program has ended.
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA senior diplomatic correspondent, Cindy Saine, and senior reporter for Marketplace, Nancy Marshall-Genzer, about growing congressional challenges on infrastructure, police reform, COVID-19 and the economy facing the Biden administration, the ramifications of a widespread cyber-attack on Microsoft allegedly conducted by China, controversial Israeli phone surveillance software allegedly misused amid a global hacking scandal, the Tokyo Olympics and global concern over the spreading of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.