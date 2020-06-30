US Lawmakers Call for More Information on Afghanistan Russian Bounties
June 30, 2020 03:58 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
US lawmakers called for an immediate investigation Monday into news reports that Russia had offered bounties to Taliban-backed militants for the deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The White House denied reports U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed on those bounties, saying they had not been fully verified by the U.S. intelligence community. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the fallout in Washington.