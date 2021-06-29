US Lawmakers: Ethiopian Cease-fire Likely Only Temporary
June 29, 2021 11:58 PM
Tigrayan troops retook the capital of Mekelle this week prompting the Ethiopian government to declare an immediate cease-fire in the eight-month-long conflict. But U.S. lawmakers warned Tuesday the cease-fire may be only temporary and will likely not prevent a looming famine impacting millions in the region. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.