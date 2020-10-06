Europe

US Lawmakers Pressure Lukashenko Regime as Belarus Protests Hit 2-month Mark

October 06, 2020 04:27 AM
Peaceful, pro-democracy protests are continuing in Belarus following a contested election on Aug. 9, when incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory for a sixth consecutive time. In recent days, as protesters marched through Belarusian cities demanding new elections, U.S. lawmakers passed — for the fourth time in the last 16 years — an expanded version of the Belarus Democracy Act, a bill imposing sanctions on Belarus’s authoritarian leader and his allies. VOA’s Igor Tsikhanenka has more.

Igor Tsikhanenka
