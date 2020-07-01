US Lawmakers Push for Answers on Russian Bounties for US Troops
July 01, 2020 04:15 AM
News media reports President Donald Trump was briefed on Russian bounties awarded to the Taliban for the death of U.S. troops in Afghanistan continued to roil Washington Tuesday. U.S. lawmakers are pushing for answers after the White House said the president was not aware of that intelligence because it had not been verified. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.