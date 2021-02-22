US Politics

US Lawmakers Question Biden Attorney General Nominee

February 22, 2021 08:31 PM
U.S. Attorney General nominee Judge Merrick Garland told lawmakers Monday an investigation into the January 6th riot at the US Capitol will be his first priority if confirmed. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on President Joe Biden’s pick to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Camera: Mike Burke  Produced by: Katherine Gypson
 

Katherine Gypson
