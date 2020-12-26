U.S. Lawmakers Seal Deal on COVID-19 Aid Package

December 26, 2020 11:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originally aired December 25, 2020

U.S. Lawmakers Seal Deal on COVID-19 Aid Package
Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams is joined by panelists Molly Ball, Political Correspondent for Time Magazine and Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas. They analyze the top stories of the week including U.S. Congress agrees on a $900 billion COVID -19 relief package to businesses, individuals, and resources for vaccines, as the virus surges across the globe.

