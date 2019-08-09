U.S. Mass Shootings
August 9, 2019 06:05 PM
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the various reactions to the latest U.S. shootings and a look at what’s ahead with gun control. Join moderator Michael Williams – Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, Dan Raviv- Washington Correspondent for i24 News, and JJ Green- National Security Correspondent for WTOP as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.