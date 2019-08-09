U.S. Mass Shootings

August 9, 2019 06:05 PM
Embed
Listen
U.S. Mass Shootings
U.S. Mass Shootings audio player.

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the various reactions to the latest U.S. shootings and a look at what’s ahead with gun control.  Join moderator Michael Williams – Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, Dan Raviv- Washington Correspondent for i24 News, and JJ Green- National Security Correspondent for WTOP as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.

Latest Episodes
August 02, 2019
2020 Democratic Candidates Debate in Detroit
Democratic presidential candidates raise their hands during the Democratic primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019.
July 26, 2019
Robert Mueller Visits Capitol Hill
Former special counsel Robert Mueller listens to committee members give their opening remarks before he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 24, 2019.
July 19, 2019
Trump Tells Four Members of Congress to Leave Country
From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back…
July 12, 2019
I-C-E Agents to Start Raids on 2000 Undocumented People
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escort a target to lockup during a raid in Richmond, Va., Oct. 22, 2018. President Donald Trump has ordered immigration enforcement officials to conduct a roundup of migrants Sunday, June 23, 2019.
July 05, 2019
President Trump's Historic Visit to North Korea
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)