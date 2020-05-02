US Meat Supply Strained While Producer Incomes Plummet
May 02, 2020 12:09 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Producers of in-demand goods typically see incomes rise. But U.S. hog farmers are struggling to survive even as many Americans search in vain for their favorite cuts of pork. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has hobbled meat processing, causing pain for consumers and producers alike, and prompting President Donald Trump to order federal intervention in the industry.