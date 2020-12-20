US-Morocco-Israel Deal

What is the relationship between Washington’s formal recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed territory of the Western Sahara and Rabat’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel? Host Carol Castiel talks with North Africa expert William Lawrence, professor of international affairs at American University, and Rob Satloff, Executive Director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, about the implications of this US-brokered deal for the parties to the Western Sahara dispute and for the Middle East peace process.