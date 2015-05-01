US, Others Investigate Bank in Andorra
May 1, 2015
Corruption needs âenablersâ â and banks that do illegal activities are one important âtoolâ for its facilitation. A bank in the tiny European state of Andorra has become the focus of investigation by the United States, Venezuela, and others as a locus of criminal activity. Details from VOA âCorruption Correspondentâ Jeffrey Young