US-Philippine Relations at a Crossroad

February 19, 2020 04:17 PM
America’s foothold in Asia and the Pacific may be slipping after the Philippine government threatens to end a decades-long security pact between the two countries. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren discusses the US-Philippine relations with VOA reporters and Vice President and Director of the East-West Center in Washington, Dr. Satu Limaye.  Plus, an update on the Coronavirus outbreak and how officials in Bangladesh are taking preventive measures to protect at least 300 thousand Rohingya refugees living in very crowded conditions in Cox's Bazar.

