US Political Divide on Display During State of the Union Address

February 05, 2020 09:20 AM
The current political divide in the United States was on sharp display during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress Tuesday -- a fact that was especially illuminated in the interaction between the Republican president and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before and after the speech.  VOA's Richard Green has more on the reaction from President Trump's speech.

Default Author Profile
By
Richard Green
