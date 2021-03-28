US Politics Update: Biden Presser
March 28, 2021 02:05 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 26, 2021 07:05 PM
John Fortier, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and Jim Kessler, senior vice president for policy at Third Way, discuss the issues dominating US President Joe Biden’s first formal news conference including the migrant surge at the US southern border, voting rights legislation, the controversy over the filibuster and prospects for an ambitious infrastructure bill with host Carol Castiel.