US Politics Update: Biden's Speech to Congress

May 01, 2021 08:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 30, 2021 07:05 PM

John Fortier, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and Jim Kessler, senior vice president for policy at Third Way, spar over US President Joe Biden’s 100 days in office and to what extent the closely divided Senate will pass a version of his expansive infrastructure package and other pending legislation dealing with gun violence, immigration and police reform with host Carol Castiel.

