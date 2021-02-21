US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout

February 21, 2021 09:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 19, 2021 06:05 PM

Embed
Listen
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
This program will begin at 9:05 AM
This program has ended.

John Fortier, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and Jim Kessler, senior vice president for policy at Third Way, spar over the political fallout from former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in which he was acquitted of the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” They also discuss the growing rift within the Republican Party and prospects for passing Covid relief legislation with host Carol Castiel.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:05 PM
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
In this image from video, senators vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 06:05 PM
East Africa Turmoil
FILE - Members of the militant group al Shabab listen to a Somalia government soldier after their surrender to the authorities in Mogadishu, Sept. 24, 2012.
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship…
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 06:05 PM
Domestic Terror Threat
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Inauguration: Way Forward
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.