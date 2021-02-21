US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
February 21, 2021 09:05 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 19, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
This program will begin at 9:05 AM
This program has ended.
John Fortier, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and Jim Kessler, senior vice president for policy at Third Way, spar over the political fallout from former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in which he was acquitted of the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” They also discuss the growing rift within the Republican Party and prospects for passing Covid relief legislation with host Carol Castiel.