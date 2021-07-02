US Politics Update: Infrastructure

On this U.S. politics edition of Encounter, John Fortier, resident scholar at The American Enterprise Institute, and Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at Third Way, discuss with host Carol Castiel the politics of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal. Will Biden be able to garner at least 10 Republican Senators to pass the smaller, traditional bill and at the same time satisfy the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which intends to pass a more expansive human infrastructure package through budget reconciliation?