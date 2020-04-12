US Predicted to Become Two Populations After COVID-19
April 12, 2020 12:28 AM
Coronavirus cases in the United States doubled this past week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half a million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. But some say life will never be the same — even for those who will not contract the disease. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti shows us how the U.S. is ending up with two different populations.