US Predicted to Become Two Populations After COVID-19

April 12, 2020 12:28 AM
Coronavirus cases in the United States doubled this past week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half a million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. But some say life will never be the same — even for those who will not contract the disease. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti shows us how the U.S. is ending up with two different populations.

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
