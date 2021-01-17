The U.S. prepares for inauguration

January 17, 2021 11:30 PM

Law enforcement and National Guard troops were out at the nation's 50 capitols ahead of planned demonstrations prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. How are authorities preparing for the big event? Plus, Russia's Alexi Navalny was arrested in Moscow after returning from Germany. And we look back at the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

