Afghanistan’s stalled peace process was jolted this week by reports of a U.S.-drafted letter that calls for the creation of a new transitional government. U.S. officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the letter. VOA’s Rahim Gul Sarawan has the story, narrated by Roshan Noorzai.

Camera: Rahim Gul Sarwan

Produced by: Rahim Gul Sarwan