US Sanctions Imposed on Companies Backing Myanmar Military
March 25, 2021 08:06 PM
The U.S. Treasury Department issued new sanctions Thursday imposing penalties on two companies with ties to Myanmar’s military. As VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, U.S. lawmakers are calling for more sanctions against oil and gas companies to help prevent a civil war in Myanmar.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson