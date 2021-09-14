US Secretary of State Defends US Withdrawal from Afghanistan
September 14, 2021 12:49 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan for the first time before a congressional panel Monday. Lawmakers, Republicans as well as several Democrats, criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the chaotic August withdrawal that ended the longest war in U.S. history. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Barry Unger