U.S. Senate Holds Off Vote on More Money for Americans

January 02, 2021 12:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 01, 2021 05:05 PM

Issues in the News moderator, Shayna Estulin, Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent and panelists Tom DeFrank, contributing Editor to the National Journal and Jonathan Broder, Contributing Editor at Congressional Quarterly deliberate the top stories of the week, including President Trump’s push for $2,000 for COVID-19 relief money for Americans rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the President’s demand.

