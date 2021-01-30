US Senate Impeachment - Biden's Agenda

Issues in the News moderator Shayna Estulin discusses the top news stories of the week, including preparations for the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and the significance of the many executive orders and policy directives coming from the Biden administration, with panelists Molly Ball, National Political Correspondent for Time Magazine and Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor.

