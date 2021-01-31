US Senate Impeachment - Biden's Agenda
January 31, 2021 07:05 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 29, 2021 05:05 PM
Listen
US Senate Impeachment - Biden's Agenda
This program will begin at 7:05 AM
This program has ended.
Issues in the News moderator Shayna Estulin discusses the top news stories of the week, including preparations for the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and the significance of the many executive orders and policy directives coming from the Biden administration, with panelists Molly Ball, National Political Correspondent for Time Magazine and Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor.