US Senate Weighs Trump Role in Capitol Riot
February 01, 2021 08:06 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The U.S. Senate will hold a historic second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump this month, ending with a vote to determine if he is guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, lawmakers could decide to bar Trump from ever again running for federal office.
Produced by : Katherine Gypson Camera: Adam Greenbaum