US Ships Moderna Vaccine to Indonesia Amid COVID-19 Surge
July 09, 2021 09:04 PM
The Biden administration is sending 3 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Indonesia as the archipelago deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Indonesian government said it would use the doses as booster shots for health workers who have already been fully vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.