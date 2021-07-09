COVID-19 Pandemic

US Ships Moderna Vaccine to Indonesia Amid COVID-19 Surge

July 09, 2021 09:04 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 26 MB
1080p | 53 MB
Original | 376 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The Biden administration is sending 3 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Indonesia as the archipelago deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Indonesian government said it would use the doses as booster shots for health workers who have already been fully vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 07:37 PM
Fears Mount for Afghan Women as US Mission Ends in August
Fears Mount for Afghan Women as US Mission Ends in August
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 05:51 PM
71-Year-Old Ballroom Dancer Doesn't Believe in Aging
71-Year-Old Ballroom Dancer Doesn't Believe in Aging
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 03:21 PM
Language Issues Slow Turkey’s Vaccination of Kurds
Language Issues Slow Turkey’s Vaccination of Kurds
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 01:47 PM
California Extends Evictions Moratorium Until Fall 2021
California Extends Evictions Moratorium Until Fall 2021
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - July 9, 2021
Africa 54