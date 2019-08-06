Africa to America

US Slave Trade Fueled America's Economic Rise, But Painful Scars Remain Centuries Later

August 6, 2019 05:33 AM
US Slave Trade Fueled America's Economic Rise, But Painful Scars Remain Centuries Later video player.
Four hundred years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia, slavery remains a dark chapter in American history. The trans-Atlantic slave trade involved the purchase and transportation of enslaved Africans mainly to the Americas by Europeans. Those who survived the horrific voyage were destined for a life of servitude to their white masters. This crime against humanity that took place in the Americas lasted for more than two centuries. VOA’s Chris Simkins reports on the impact the U.S. slave trade had in transforming the fortunes of families and building a new America.

