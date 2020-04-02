US Somali Deli Delivers Cheer Along with Free Food to Elderly, Disabled

Minneapolis restaurant owner Abdirahman Kahin is keeping his kitchen open to help feed people in need.

“We closed most of our restaurants, and the only business we are doing is to-go, and that is not even one-fifth or one-sixth of our business," says Kahin, the owner of Afro Deli. "So therefore, we are helping the community because God, Allah, gave us what we have. So, we have to always try to help the community.”

Kahin and his volunteers are helping older members of the Somali community, and their neighbors, along with other elderly and disabled Minnesotans who are stuck at home due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

VOA's Maxamuud Mascadde reports.