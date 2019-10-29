USA

US Student Group Works to End Ban On Blood Donations By Gay Men

October 29, 2019 05:23 AM
US Student Group Works to End Ban On Blood Donations By Gay Men video player.
Embed
Link

There are a lot of reasons why people can't donate blood. In some cases overseas travel or a recent tattoo can keep you from donating. And since 2014 the Food and Drug Administration has restricted sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating blood because of concerns that the HIV virus might be spread. But one group of university students in the state of Virginia is trying to get the government to reconsider those restrictions. Alexey Gorbachev has this story narrated by Anna Rice.

Default Author Profile
By
Alexey Gorbachev
Latest Episodes
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 05:27
As Fires Burn, Power Is Cut and Smoke Pours in, Californians Adapt to New Normal
As Fires Burn, Power Is Cut and Smoke Pours in, Californians Adapt to New Normal
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 05:20
Dutch Dropout's Device Picks Plastics from Rivers
Dutch Dropout's Device Picks Plastics from Rivers
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:28
Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy
Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:25
British Police Share Training with Social Media In Hopes of Crushing Live-Streamed Terror
British Police Share Training with Social Media In Hopes of Crushing Live-Streamed Terror
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:19
Maryland University Trusts Drones With Organ Delivery
Maryland University Trusts Drones With Organ Delivery