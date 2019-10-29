US Student Group Works to End Ban On Blood Donations By Gay Men

There are a lot of reasons why people can't donate blood. In some cases overseas travel or a recent tattoo can keep you from donating. And since 2014 the Food and Drug Administration has restricted sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating blood because of concerns that the HIV virus might be spread. But one group of university students in the state of Virginia is trying to get the government to reconsider those restrictions. Alexey Gorbachev has this story narrated by Anna Rice.