US Troops to Withdraw from Afghanistan
April 17, 2021 01:05 AM
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine and VOA executive editor Steve Redisch about the pros and cons of U. S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, concern over the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, challenges facing President Biden’s infrastructure plan, continued tension in Minneapolis over the police killing of another African American man as the defense in the Chauvin trial wraps up and more.