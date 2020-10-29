US Veterans Lean Toward Trump this Election, But Some Are Disillusioned
October 29, 2020 01:06 AM
U.S. military veterans tend to vote Republican in presidential elections, and a majority will likely do so again this year. But VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb talked to some veterans who are reconsidering their political leanings and voting on the issues that matter most to them.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum and Mike Burke