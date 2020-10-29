2020 USA Votes

US Veterans Lean Toward Trump this Election, But Some Are Disillusioned

October 29, 2020 01:06 AM
U.S. military veterans tend to vote Republican in presidential elections, and a majority will likely do so again this year. But VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb talked to some veterans who are reconsidering their political leanings and voting on the issues that matter most to them.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum and Mike Burke 

Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
