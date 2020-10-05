US Waits as President Trump Fights COVID-19
October 05, 2020 09:56 PM
This week in the United States, all eyes are on President Donald Trump’s health after he and some of those in his inner circle, including first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One question is how the president’s health status will change the race for the White House, just a month before Election Day. Michelle Quinn reports.