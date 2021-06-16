USA

As US Withdraws From Afghanistan, CENTCOM Head Says NATO Assistance Essential

June 16, 2021 04:25 PM
As the U.S. continues its withdrawal in Afghanistan, the commander in the region says help from NATO allies will be essential in keeping the pressure on terror groups. Help has arrived with the deployment of Britain’s newest aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb made a stop on the carrier as the only reporter traveling with the head of the U.S. Central Command.

Camera: Mike Burke

Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
