As US Withdraws From Afghanistan, CENTCOM Head Says NATO Assistance Essential
June 16, 2021 04:25 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
As the U.S. continues its withdrawal in Afghanistan, the commander in the region says help from NATO allies will be essential in keeping the pressure on terror groups. Help has arrived with the deployment of Britain’s newest aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb made a stop on the carrier as the only reporter traveling with the head of the U.S. Central Command.
Camera: Mike Burke