USA Votes 2020

The U.S. presidential campaign is kicking into high gear. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden ask Americans for their votes amid a coronavirus pandemic that has caused an economic recession while protests for racial justice echo in the streets. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the campaign trail ahead with Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, former Republican National Committee chairman Haley Barbour and former CNN White House Correspondent Frank Sesno. Airdate: September 2, 2020.