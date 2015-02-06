USAID Suspends International Relief adn Development

February 6, 2015 02:40 PM
Embed
Listen
USAID Suspends International Relief adn Development 1873046
USAID Suspends International Relief adn Development 1873046 audio player.

The U.S. Agency for International Development has suspended NGO International Relief and Development from bidding on new contracts with that government agency. The Inspector General for USAID is still investigating the NGO, which has been hit with allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse. The NGO may face debarment - prohibited from contracting with USAID. VOA's Corruption Correspondent, Jeffrey Young, examines the situation

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover