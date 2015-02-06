USAID Suspends International Relief adn Development
February 6, 2015 02:40 PM
Listen
USAID Suspends International Relief adn Development 1873046
USAID Suspends International Relief adn Development 1873046 audio player.
The U.S. Agency for International Development has suspended NGO International Relief and Development from bidding on new contracts with that government agency. The Inspector General for USAID is still investigating the NGO, which has been hit with allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse. The NGO may face debarment - prohibited from contracting with USAID. VOA's Corruption Correspondent, Jeffrey Young, examines the situation