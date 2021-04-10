US/Iran Talks

April 10, 2021 03:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 09, 2021 06:05 PM

Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine and VOA executive editor Steve Redisch about what's at stake in talks between the U.S. and Iran, what prosecutors must prove in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged in the death of George Floyd, prospects for passing US President Joe Biden’s legislative priorities under the “reconciliation” mechanism and a corporate uproar over the new voting law in the southern state of Georgia.

