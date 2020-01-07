Venezuela Crisis Deepens, US Stands with Guaido After He is Barred from National Assembly

The U.S. is standing firmly with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as both he and a rival lawmaker, Luis Parra, claim to be the country's parliamentary speaker after two separate votes. The constitutional crisis in Venezuela has deepened after security forces loyal to socialist leader Nicolas Maduro blocked Guaido from entering the National Assembly chamber on Sunday ahead of a leadership vote. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.